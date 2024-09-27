Telangana Government Launches 'Telangana Darshini' Program for Students to Visit Historical Sites for Free

Hyderabad: Students in government schools now have a wonderful opportunity to explore historical and tourist sites at no cost, thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The new initiative, named 'Telangana Darshini,' has been officially announced, with government orders already issued.



The program aims to enhance students' knowledge through experiential learning rather than traditional classroom lessons. Research shows that firsthand experiences contribute significantly to a deeper understanding of subjects. Therefore, the Telangana Darshini initiative is designed to provide students with direct exposure to historical and cultural landmarks in the state. Chief Minister Reddy unveiled the program's poster in collaboration with Excise and Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao.

The program will categorize students from 2nd grade to degree level, allowing them to visit various tourist attractions in their respective groups. To cover transportation and other related expenses, the government has allocated ₹12.10 crores. The government aims to take 100,000 students to these sites in the first phase of the program.

A committee will be established to appoint nodal officers who will coordinate with relevant departments to ensure the smooth implementation of the initiative. Detailed guidelines regarding the Telangana Darshini program will be included in the government order.

This initiative is expected to enrich students' educational experiences while fostering a sense of appreciation for Telangana's rich cultural heritage.