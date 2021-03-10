Telangana: Government, oppn indulging in hide-and-seek on jobs

Chikkadpally: Independent candidate Professor K Nageshwar contesting from Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad graduates constituency in the ensuing MLC elections, on Tuesday alleged that political parties were playing hide and seek game on the jobs front. He stressed that it was high time right questions were posed to make government accountable on public employment.

Addressing voters at a series of elections meeting in the city, Prof Nageshwar said that as per the PRC report, 1.91 lakh jobs remain vacant in Telangana, despite it being a rich state. This accounts for 39 per cent of the total sanctioned cadre in the state. This is not only shattering the hopes of educated unemployed but also crippling the delivery of public services and governance. Crucial sectors like education, health panchayat raj and rural development have job vacancies to the tune of 25,000, 30,000 and 13,000 respectively, he explained.

He also came down on the BJP-led government at the Centre and pointed out that the Union Finance Ministry circular on September 2020 imposed a ban on fresh recruitments in the government.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Region General Insurance Employees' Association has announced their support to Professor Nageshwar. The association represents Class 3 & 4 employees working in four Public Sector General Insurance Companies - National Insurance, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance & United India Insurance companies of Telangana and Rayalaseema. Its general secretary Y Subba Rao appealed to all employees to vote for Nageshwar in the elections to held on March 14.