Telangana Government owes Rs 2,000 crore to SHG groups: MP Uttam Kumar Reddy

Vemulapally (Nalgonda): Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that it was unfortunate that the Telangana government owe women self-help groups (SHGs) over Rs 2,000 crore as dues of interest-free loans (vaddi leni runalu) across the State. The TRS government was cheating the SHG women by not paying these dues, he added.

He participated in the mandal parishad general body meeting of Vemulapally in Miryalguda constituency on Tuesday. Responding to the Anganwadi workers' pleas, he assured them that he would demand the government to provide fine rice, not the coarse rice that was being given now, to the mothers and children at Anganwadi centres.

Uttam agreed with the MEO that students from poor families in rural areas were suffering due to online education, as they do not have proper facilities and stressed on the need to open all government schools in the interest of the future of school-going children. He demanded that only fine rice should be given to white ration card holders through Public Distribution System. Several sarpanches and MPTCs complained in the meeting that Fair Price dealers were distributing a mixture of half fine rice and half coarse rice to white ration card holders.