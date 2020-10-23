Telangana Government pegs flood damage at Rs 10K crore as Central team visits Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government pegged the total loss due to recent rains and floods at Rs 10,000 crore. The Government on Thursday submitted a report to the Central team which came on a visit to the affected areas, including Hyderabad and farm lands to assess the damage.

The agriculture sector alone suffered a loss of whooping Rs 8,633 crore. Standing paddy crops in huge extent of lands in Nalgonda, Khammam, Karimnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad districts. Cotton and red gram crops were damaged in Adilabad, Khammam and Medak districts. Withered crops have been shifted to nearby market yards to ascertain the quality. The Road and Buildings department has put the total loss of road damages at Rs 222 crore. According to them 435 km of National Highways were washed away. The rain-related damages in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area has been estimated Rs 567 crore. Energy and other civic infra sectors including breaches at irrigation projects, tanks and lakes are estimated to have suffered a loss of Rs 500 crore.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar explained to the Central team, led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta, about the total losses incurred due to the torrential rains in Telangana and measures taken to minimize loss of lives and property arising out of the recent floods. A photo exhibition was also arranged to depict the damages caused by the floods to the central team in the Secretariat. State Irrigation officials informed the team about the status of water levels in all major projects and the threat of breaches to the water bodies in the Greater Hyderabad limits due to regular heavy inflows.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar submitted a separate report on rain-related damages in the state capital. He informed the Central officials the struggles and challenges encountered by the civic authorities to save the lives of people in the low-lying areas in Hyderabad. The relief measures taken for the evacuated families were also explained. State Energy officials told the team that fifteen sub-stations which were submerged were brought into service within 48 hours. State Disaster Management Commissioner Rahul Bojja requested the Central teams to impress upon the Union Government for the speedy deployment of Central disaster forces during the emergencies.

Telangana State officials said that the government is expecting immediate relief to the affected farming community from the Union government. The government was demanding the Centre to purchase the partially-damaged cotton and paddy so that farmers will get some financial relief in the current season.

After the 4-hour long meeting between the State officials and Central team, the authorities conducted a visit to the rain-affected areas in Hyderabad and agricultural fields in Siddipet district to ascertain the damages caused due to incessant rains. They assured the government that they would submit a detailed report to the Centre.