Telangana Government Reaches Villages Through Cultural Campaign to Promote Welfare Schemes

Gadwal: As part of the Telangana Government's Praja palana (People's Governance) program, efforts are being made to raise awareness among citizens about six major welfare schemes implemented over the past year. Artists from the Telangana Cultural Sarathi troupe performed songs and organized programs to highlight these schemes during public victory celebrations. The initiative, directed by District Collector B.M. Santhosh and coordinated by District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Arif Uddin, aims to connect rural communities with government benefits.

Under the supervision of Erravalli Mandal Tahsildar Naresh, the Telangana Cultural Sarathi President Rahul and his team visited villages such as Erravalli, Konder, and Vallur in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Between November 19 and December 7, the district is hosting large-scale celebrations across 19 days to showcase the government's achievements.

Key welfare schemes highlighted during the program include:

1. Free RTC bus travel for women,

2. Cooking gas cylinders for ₹500,

3. 200 units of free electricity,

4. Rajiv Arogyasri health insurance,

5. Indira Mahila Shakti scheme,

6. 50,000 job recruitments,

7. Loan waivers, and

8. Interest-free loans for women’s self-help groups.

The cultural team conveyed the details of these programs through engaging performances, songs, and interactions with the public. The event witnessed active participation from officials, artists, and villagers. Prominent attendees included Tahsildar Naresh and cultural artists Prasad, Bhupati, Ramadevi, Hazrat, Krishna, Swami, Kavitha, and Keshavulu.