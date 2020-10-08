Telangana Government refuses to grant VRS to VK Singh 

Hyderabad: The State government has decided not to relieve former Director of Telangana State Police Academy from duty under Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), it is learnt. Singh applied for VRS in the month of June and requested the government to relieve him from his duties.

Since he applied for VRS, speculations were rife that nothing was good between the officer and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government as time and again the officer spoke about various reforms which needed to be done in the police department.

However his suggestions were not heeded. Recent reports suggest that, the TRS government has rejected the VRS proposal of VK Singh mentioning that there were two unresolved cases in which he was the investigating officer and those files were not yet to be cleared.

Ever since he applied for VRS, the officer was transferred and was directed to report in the DGP headquarters, but Singh denied the offer and said he was ready to resign immediately. Singh was also appointed as consultant to the Punjab government two months ago.