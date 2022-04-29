Telangana government respects all religions, says Vinay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: Telangana government has equal respect to all the religions, said Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar who took part in the Iftar party organised at the Jama Masjid here on Thursday Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been treating all religions equally and celebrating their festivals officially.

The government believes in providing equal opportunities to all the religious communities. Telangana is a secular State and will remain so under the leadership of KCR, Vinay said.

He said that the government was providing clothes and other items to 4.5 lakh poor Muslims as part of Ramzan gift.

He said that the TRS government was striving for the welfare of Muslims. The State government spent Rs 5,900 crore for the welfare of the minorities in the last seven years against Rs 812 crore in the regime of the Congress between 2008 and 2014.

It indicates the TRS government's commitment towards the upliftment of the minorities, Vinay said.

The government has organised Iftar at seven places in the Warangal West constituency, and gave away gifts to around 3,500 poor Muslims, he said. The Chief Whip distributed Ramzan gifts to the poor on the occasion.