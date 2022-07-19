Telangana Government sanctions Rs 17 cr for honorarium for Imam & Muezzins

Hyderabad: The Telangana government sanctioned Rs 17 crore for the honorariums as the honorariums of Imams and Muezzins in the State were due for three months.

Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the sanction and said that all the amounts were released under the green channel which shall be credited directly in the accounts of the Imam's (who led the prayers) and Muezzin (who make prayer call).

"I thank CM KCR for sanctioning Rs 17 crore for the honorariums of Imam and Muezzins which were pending from the last three months and we will also use this remaining amount for widow pensions," added Masiullah.