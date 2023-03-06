Telangana government sanctions Rs 97.2 crore to convert two ponds into reservoirs in Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: The State government has granted administrative sanction for the construction of two reservoirs in Wanaparthy district.



The State government has sanctioned Rs 97.2 crore to convert Ganapa Samudra and Buddharam ponds situated in Gopalpet mandal of the district into reservoirs.

Out of the fund sanctioned, Rs 55 crore would be used for taking up works at Ganapa Samudra and Rs 42.2 crore at Buddharam. There are about 10,000 acres under Ganapa Samudram ayacut and 31,038 acres under Buddharam pond.

The locals have been demanding the conversion of these two ponds into reservoirs since a long time as it would resolve the water scarcity issues of the region. Ganapa Samudram in Killa Ghanapuram has already been filled with Krishna water to meet the needs of the people of the area.