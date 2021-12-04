Telangana government schemes for BCs lauded

Siddipet: Karnataka BC Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde on Friday said that the Telangana government was working for the welfare of BCs and that its schemes like foreign education, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak were very good.

Addressing students of the Gurukul school here, Hegde advised them to study well and aspire to become IAS, IPS officers and CEOs of US companies. Telangana BC Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao said the Gurukul education system in the State from class to degree level was satisfactory. District Additional Collector Muzammil Khan spoke. Earlier, the visitors performed special pujas at Saraswati Devi Temple in Vargal. They later visited Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Women's Degree College. Telangana State BC Commission team and Principal Secretary to the Government Burra Venkatesan had lunch with the students.

Earlier, TBC commission members Kishore, CH Upendra and Shubhaprab Patel briefed the Karnataka delegation on the welfare programmes being implemented by the State government.

Karnataka State BC Commission representatives Rajasekhar, Kalyan Kumar, Suvarna and Arun Kumar were present