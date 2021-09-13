Telangana Government seeks modification of High Court order

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar IAS, representing the Telangana government on Sunday filed an Interlocutory Application in Contempt Case, wherein the High Court led by the Acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar has imposed complete prohibition on immersion of Ganesh Idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar and other lakes in the city.

The GHMC Commissioner informed the Court that the immersion of Ganesh idols made of PoP will commence from 12-9-2021 and conclude on 20-9-2021 and keeping in view the complete prohibition imposed by the High Court on immersion, general public will be clueless as to where they should immerse the idols because most of the idols made of PoP were already purchased and installed in various pandals across the city before September 0 itself i.e., the date on which the High Court passed orders prohibiting immersion of PoP made idols in Hussain Sagar and other lakes in the city.

Further, the GHMC Commissioner informed the Court that immersion of PoP made Ganesh idols in 25 baby ponds created in GHMC area was impossible as they are so small that only miniscule idols can be immersed and the height of the idols, which have descended into the city are of very big height which cannot take the load and volume of the number of idols which will be waiting (in thousands) to get immersed in the baby ponds, apart from which the roads linked to baby ponds are not in proper shape.

Immersion of big idols made of PoP is only feasible to be immersed in Hussain Sagar lake because of the depth available, modernised cranes with generator facility installed on the tank bund. The Commissioner requested the Court to permit the authorities to undertake immersion of idols from bund side, so that immersion can conclude by September 20, 2021.

If not, the immersion will take almost six days, resulting in traffic snarls and residents will be put to huge inconvenience.

The Commissioner further assured the Court that the Telangana Govt., will take all possible measures to clear the idols and debris after idols immersion in the lakes and sought considerable time to plan logistics and infrastructure for immersion of PoP made Ganesh idols in ponds.

The Interlocutory Application seeking modification of the Order in the Contempt Case will be heard by the Acting Chief Justice Bench on September 13, 2021.