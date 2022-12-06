Telangana Government sets up helpline to redress grievances of CwSN

Hyderabad: The Director of Government of Examination on Monday have issued an order that the Grievance Redressal helpline number has been set up to redress the grievances of the special students. It is learnt that recently the State government has issued orders for providing certain exemptions and concessions to the Children with Special Needs (CwSN) in the state of Telangana in the SSC Public Examinations from the Academic year 2022-23.

As per the release, a helpline number has been set up to support the Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and other stakeholders before/ during, or after the SSC Public Examinations. The Grievance Redressal helpline shall attend to the complaints and grievances, if any, of the CwSN students /parents of Children with Special Needs regarding exemptions and concessions before/during/after SSC Public Examinations-2023 and also the matter will be reported to the Director of Government Examinations, for taking further action.

The CwSN students or their parents may contact the Grievance redressal helpline number 040-23239042/9701376178( G Gangi Reddy Assistant Commissioner for Government Examinations or mail Id:[email protected] or they may also contact the Grievance Redressal Helpline directly at Office of the Director of Government Examinations, said a senior officer.