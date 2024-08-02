Telangana Government Tables CAG Report on Irrigation Projects

The Government of Telangana has presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on irrigation water projects for the financial year 2022-23 in the Assembly. The report reveals concerning trends, indicating that the state's revenue expenditure has surpassed its revenue earnings, highlighting financial strains within the irrigation sector.

Over the past five years, the report indicates a significant increase in expenditures on irrigation projects, with a staggering ₹1.73 lakh crore spent on the construction of 20 irrigation projects initiated between 1983 and 2018. Alarmingly, the estimated cost for these projects has escalated from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore.

The CAG report further points out that the loans taken for these projects, particularly for the Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha, are substantial.

Additionally, the report criticizes the previous government's financial strategies, noting that it borrowed 6% more than the limit imposed by the 15th Finance Commission. It also highlights that non-tax revenue estimates in last year's budget were significantly overestimated.