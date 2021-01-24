Telangana Government to adopt Israel farm techniques to increase crop yield

Hyderabad: Aiming to make agriculture a profitable profession, the State government has decided to adopt new farm techniques from Israel, which have been adopted by the agriculture sector in the world. A group of senior officials from the State Agriculture department would embark on a study tour to Israel soon.

At a high-level review with State Agriculture and Marketing department officials at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that acquiring modern farm techniques was the need of the hour to increase the farm output and reduce the input cost. The government has already provided adequate infrastructure, including water for irrigation, to promote farming in a big way in the State. The only big challenge before the government is the promotion of use of more advanced technology and creation of good marketing facilities, the CM said, asking the officials to visit Israel and study the new technologies, and bring them to the State.

The CM said that though the Centre had introduced One Nation–One Market, State would make efforts to strengthen the marketing facility to ensure remunerative prices to all farm products. Shifting to other crops, mainly the cultivation of pulses, oil seeds and the establishment of processing units including oil palm industry have been a given top priority, he noted.

The Chief Minister on the occasion instructed the officials to create Research and Analysis Wing in the marketing department to study the price trends in the market and help the farmers get minimum support price for their produce in every season. He wanted all the constructed Rythu Vedikas to come into operation and help address the issues of farmers in consultation with the officials at the Vedikas.