Telangana government to home deliver corona test kit for patients under home isolation

Telangana government will soon provide corona test kit for the COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment their homes. The isolation kit would contain medicines, masks, sanitizers, gloves, Hydrochloroquine, paracetamol tablets, anti-biotics, vitamin-C, E, D3 tablets, levocetirizine and other tablets.

A booklet consisting of do's and dont's while under home isolation will be also given. The kit will be home delivered by a staff member of the government hospital along with the booklet.

The decision has been taken in a high-level meeting headed by the health minister Eatala Rajender with the authorities of the health department on Friday. This comes after the rise in the number of patients under home isolation and are unaware of the medicines and whom to approach for it.

Considering the woes of the patients under home isolation, the government will send all the necessary medicines along with the directions of the medicine to be taken. One kit for one patient will be given. The healthcare officials will be in contact with the patients and inquire about their health status.

Currently, around 10,000 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at the home.