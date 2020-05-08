Telangana government to release cash incentive under Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers this month

Hyderabad: Despite a severe financial crisis, the Telangana government is all set to release Rs 7,000 crore to distribute the cash incentive under Rythu Bandhu scheme to nearly 50 lakh farmers this May.

The amount will be credited in the farmers' bank accounts directly by the end of this month. Rs 5,000 per acre will be given to every farmer under the scheme.

On the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Finance Minister Harish Rao and Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy held a meeting with the top officials of finance and agriculture department here on Thursday.

The ministers gave their nod for the release of funds under the scheme by mobilising the funds from different sources.

The government also approved the release of Rs 1,200 crore for loan waiver scheme under which the farmers who are indebted up to Rs 25,000 to the banks will get relief.

The amount will also be credited in the farmers' accounts directly.