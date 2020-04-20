Telangana government to set up Telangana Institute of Medical Science and Research

Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to strengthen the medical infrastructure by establishing new medical facility.

The State Cabinet has approved to set up Telangana Institute of Medical Science and Research (TIMS) with 1,500-bed capacity which includes 750 beds for multiple speciality purpose on par with corporate hospitals.

This new facility will be part of the state's earlier decision to set up medical institutions at four entry points of Hyderabad.

The Cabinet also gave nod to the handing over of 14-floor building with 540 rooms facility at Gachibowli sports complex to the Medical and Health department to open a high-end medical facility.

To encourage sports activity, the government also constituted a sub-committee with Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj and Sports Mnisters to finalise an exclusive sport policy.

Land available at Shamirpet and Hakimpet will be used for the development of sports infrastructure.