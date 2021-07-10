Telangana Government to take up fever survey again to check coronavirus spread

Hyderabad: In wake of reports that corona positive cases may go up again, Telangana Government has decided to take up Fever Survey again in the State. The fever survey conducted earlier had helped the government in early detection of the corona cases and also prevented the spread of the deadly virus.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the State Medical and Health department to launch the fever survey at the earliest. He observed corona had not been controlled fully in the neighbouring states and hence the corona affect has not been completely rooted out in the neighbouring districts. He wanted the officials concerned to identify such areas, do a scientific study and critically analyse the reasons for the spread of corona. The medical officials were asked to implement a special scientific action plan.

A team of senior officials under the leadership headed by Medical and Health Secretary SA M Rizvi would also visit the corona affected boarder areas between July 11 and 13. The officials would tour by a chopper to Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalguda, Nakrekal, Suryapet, Khammam, Dornakal, Huzurabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bellampalli, Godavari Khani, Sircilla and Warangal for three days at a stretch.

After the visit, the officials would prepare and submit a report to the government before the Cabinet meeting organised on July 13. The officials would prepare special preventive measures and action plan for the curtailment of the corona spread in the coming days.

The CM said, "We are unable to understand the reason for corona, its symptoms, its entire form and its consequences. Curtailing corona became a very difficult task. The state Medical and health department should be on high alert under these difficult times. Find out new ways to control corona and to protect people from the new variants."

The availability of medicines, injections beds and Oxygen would also be reviewed from time to time, KCR said instructed the officials to conduct a study on corona situation and measures taken to curtail it in West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra. He asserted the medical and health officials to do an exercise and be successful to find out what measures to be taken to control corona.