Telangana government welcomes investments by Amazon WEB Services

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana welcomes the increased investment by Amazon Web Services in their AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region on the sidelines of AWS Empower India event.

The event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre is focused on cloud adoption to commemorate the Hyderabad Zone going live on the AWS network. On the occasion of AWS Empower India event in Hyderabad, the enhanced investment was welcomed by K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, and MA&UD, Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C and Industries & Commerce Departments

We welcome @awscloud's commitment to invest ₹36,300 Cr (increased from previously announced ₹20,096 Cr) to set up AWS state-of-the-art data centres in Hyderabad.This will strengthen Telangana's position as a progressive data centre hub in India.#AWSEmpowerIndia pic.twitter.com/qP0NHBs9eg — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 20, 2023

Through the increased investment in the project, Amazon Web Services will be investing a total of ₹36,300 crores ($4.4 Billion) in the state by 2030 as opposed to the initially committed amount of ₹20,096 crores ($2.7 Billion in 2020). This will be a phase-wise investment in the three data center campuses that AWS has set up in Hyderabad at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City. The three data centers form an integral part of AWS's goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve its customers in India and worldwide while providing them more cloud regions to choose from. The first phase of all three data centers has been completed and is available for users to avail cloud services from.

Apart from the Data Center investments itself, Hyderabad has been a preferred destination for Amazon in India. Both AWS's largest campus in the world and Amazon's first and one of its largest fulfilment centres are based in Hyderabad. The Government of Telangana is also actively working with AWS's cloud practice and has hosted some of its projects on AWS to harness the advantages provided by cloud computing.

On this occasion, K T Rama Rao said: "I am glad to see Amazon expanding on its investment in their Hyderabad Data Centers making it one of the largest FDIs coming into the state. We have also collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations in India."