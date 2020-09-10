Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan completes one year in office, expresses satisfaction

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the State has made good progress in irrigation, agriculture and allied fields but it should adopt more focussed approach to health, education and tribal welfare.



Addressing media persons on completion of one year in office, she said that her one-year tenure was fruitful and made to forge closer bonds with the people of the State.

Dr Tamilsail said that she wanted to act as a bridge between the Centre and the State and the people. Asking to take the suggestions made by her in a right spirit, the Governor said, she wanted Raj Bhavan to be Praja Bhavan, and the efforts of both the Praja Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) and Pragati Bhavan (CM's official residence) should ultimately benefit the people of the State.

Touching on the issue of Covid handling by the State government, Dr Tamilisai said, there was an initial lag on the testing front. However, now, the State government has picked up the testing and improving health infrastructure in the districts as well. The State government has taken her suggestions, besides, interacting with health authorities from the Centre, she added.

She hoped a vaccine for Covid might come up in next 6 to 12 months, particularly from Telangana in India.

Also, suggested to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to join the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, citing the example of Tamil Nadu, where it is being implemented blending with the State's health scheme, she said.

Calling teachers of private educational institutions observing Teachers Day as block day is really unfortunate. She had come to know their plight. However, she said that the government may not be in a position to do everything and the managements' of educational institutions should also take responsibility, she stressed.

Regarding the education sector in the State, Dr Tamilisai said that she held meetings with the vice-chancellors and the universities to figure out their strengths and weaknesses.

Later, the Governor launched an exclusive website to connect with the alumni of the State Universities of Telangana. She said that everyone wants to contribute something to the institutions in which they have studied. And, the website will provide a platform for them to contribute monetarily, providing ideas, collaborating in innovations along with the current students.