Telangana Governor flags off aid truck

Hyderabad: Moved by the devastation caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in Tripura, the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, appealed to the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch, to provide relief materials to the affected families in Tripura.

Responding positively to the Governor's call, the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch, under the leadership of Ajay Mishra, has promptly procured essential relief materials for 1,000 families. The relief materials, including baby food, clothing, mosquito nets, umbrellas, soaps, emergency medicine and other necessities are being sent to Tripura through a truck, which was flagged off by the Governor on Sunday from Raj Bhavan.

While speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the Society's commitment to humanitarian service and expressed his gratitude for their efforts in providing timely support to those in need.