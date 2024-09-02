Live
- Will solve inundation problem: Lokesh
- Dana Kishore orders eviction of people from dilapidated buildings
- HMWSSB MD directs officials to take preventive measures
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation in Budameru and Affected Areas
- Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Extend Loving Birthday Greetings to Pawan Kalyan
- Virabh Studios Unveils Debut Film Gadadhari Hanuman
- Govt will support families affected by rains: Minister
- Medical Relief Efforts Intensified in Flood-Hit Vijayawada
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's Non-Stop Monitoring of Flood Crisis in Andhra Pradesh
- Fever surveys go on despite heavy rains
Just In
Telangana Governor flags off aid truck
Moved by the devastation caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in Tripura, the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, appealed to the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch, to provide relief materials to the affected families in Tripura.
Hyderabad: Moved by the devastation caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in Tripura, the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, appealed to the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch, to provide relief materials to the affected families in Tripura.
Responding positively to the Governor's call, the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch, under the leadership of Ajay Mishra, has promptly procured essential relief materials for 1,000 families. The relief materials, including baby food, clothing, mosquito nets, umbrellas, soaps, emergency medicine and other necessities are being sent to Tripura through a truck, which was flagged off by the Governor on Sunday from Raj Bhavan.
While speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the Society's commitment to humanitarian service and expressed his gratitude for their efforts in providing timely support to those in need.