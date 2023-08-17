Telangana Governor keeps KCR Government on tenterhooks

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will consume some more time to give her to TSRTC bill adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's government recently.



Governor Tamilisai SOudararajan will take a final call on the bills including Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023 based on the recommendations of the Law Secretary.

“ In accordance with the Telangana Government Business Rules and Secretariat Instructions, all bills received from the Secretary to the State Legislature, including the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023, have been referred to the Law Secretary for opinion. This is a normal practice stipulated in the relevant rules”, an official release from Raj Bhavan said.

Furthermore, the Governor has provided ten recommendations based on representations and in the best interests of the employees and the well-being of the corporation while permitting the introduction of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill of 2023 in the Assembly. Tamilisai would like to ascertain whether these recommendations were properly taken care of in the bills now received or not.

Similarly, four other bills were earlier returned to the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council with messages containing certain recommendations , the statement said that based on the recommendations of the Law Secretary, further action on all bills, including the TSRTC bill, will be taken.

All members of the public in general and TSRTC employees, in particular, are urged not to be swayed by such false and baseless news spread by certain vested interests.