Telangana governor participate in 24-hour countdown to International Day of Yoga 2025

The Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, joined Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest at the “24-Hours Countdown to International Day of Yoga – 2025” event, to be held at LB Stadium. The initiative was organised by the Ministry of Coal and Mines in collaboration with the Ministry of Steel.

Participants engaged in various yoga demonstrations and activities aimed at promoting health and wellness, emphasising the importance of yoga in everyday life. The gathering served as a vibrant prelude to the upcoming International Day of Yoga celebrations scheduled for June 21st in 2025.

Governor Varma highlighted the significance of yoga in fostering physical and mental well-being, urging citizens to incorporate it into their daily routines. The event saw a large turnout, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for yoga in the region.