Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma to Visit Jogulamba Gadwal District on December 23

Gadwal: The Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, will visit Jogulamba Gadwal district on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, District Collector B. M. Santosh said in a press release issued on Saturday.

According to the schedule, the Governor will arrive at the Sri Jogulamba Devi Temple in Alampur at 11:30 a.m. The temple is one of the revered Ashtadasa Shakti Peethas, with Sri Jogulamba Devi recognized as the fifth Shakti Peetha. The Governor will offer prayers to Sri Jogulamba Amma and Sri Bala Brahmeswara Swamy and participate in special pooja rituals.

Later, at 1:10 p.m., the Governor will reach the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collectorate, where he will hold a meeting with district officials to review administrative matters and ongoing development activities.

As part of the visit, the Governor will also take part in an interactive session with eminent writers, artists, and intellectuals from Jogulamba Gadwal district who have received state and national-level awards.

The district administration is making necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Governor’s visit, the Collector added.