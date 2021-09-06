  • Menu
Telangana governor Tamilisai lauds Pawan Kalyan's help to Kinnera Mogulaiah

  • Tamilisai Soundararajan praises Pawan Kalyan for helping Kinnera Mogulaiah
  • Kinnera Mogulaiah has lent vocals to Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak'

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praised Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan for providing financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to folk artist Kinnera Mogulaiah.

"Pawan's help to the artist is very inspiring. It is gratifying to support poor artists financially," Tamilisai said appreciating the Telugu actor. "Glad to know that Pawan Kalyan garu has extended a financial help of Rs 2 lakhs to traditional kinnera instrument player Shri Mogulaiah," she tweeted.

It is known that Pawan Kalyan on Sunday announced Rs 2 lakh to Mogulaiah, a popular balladeer. Kinnera Mogulaiah has lent vocals to introduction song of the actor's forthcoming film 'Bheemla Nayak'.

