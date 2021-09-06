Telangana governor Tamilisai lauds Pawan Kalyan's help to Kinnera Mogulaiah

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praised Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan for providing financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to folk artist Kinnera Mogulaiah.



"Pawan's help to the artist is very inspiring. It is gratifying to support poor artists financially," Tamilisai said appreciating the Telugu actor. "Glad to know that Pawan Kalyan garu has extended a financial help of Rs 2 lakhs to traditional kinnera instrument player Shri Mogulaiah," she tweeted.

Glad to know that Shri @PawanKalyan garu has extended a financial help of Rs 2 Lakhs to traditional Kinnera instrument player Shri Mogulaiah.



సంప్రదాయ కిన్నెర వాయిద్య కళాకారుడు మొగులయ్య గారికి Rs 2 lakhs ఆర్థిక సహాయం చేసిన పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారికి అభినందనలు. మీ సహాయం స్పూర్తిదాయకం. pic.twitter.com/3UJEZ0I0kJ — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) September 5, 2021

It is known that Pawan Kalyan on Sunday announced Rs 2 lakh to Mogulaiah, a popular balladeer. Kinnera Mogulaiah has lent vocals to introduction song of the actor's forthcoming film 'Bheemla Nayak'.

