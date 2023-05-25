  • Menu
Telangana govt. announces a special scheme to artisans

Highlights

June 9 will be a big day for the artisans and the communities which are engaged in their traditional occupations for livelihood

Hyderabad: June 9 will be a big day for the artisans and the communities which are engaged in their traditional occupations for livelihood as Telangana Government has decided to give Rs one lakh financial assistance. This will be a special scheme for the artisans during decennial celebrations of Telangana state.

This decision was taken by the government on Thursday during the marathon day long Collectors meeting held at Secretariat.

