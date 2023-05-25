Live
Telangana govt. announces a special scheme to artisans
Highlights
June 9 will be a big day for the artisans and the communities which are engaged in their traditional occupations for livelihood
Hyderabad: June 9 will be a big day for the artisans and the communities which are engaged in their traditional occupations for livelihood as Telangana Government has decided to give Rs one lakh financial assistance. This will be a special scheme for the artisans during decennial celebrations of Telangana state.
This decision was taken by the government on Thursday during the marathon day long Collectors meeting held at Secretariat.
