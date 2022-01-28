Telangana govt. announces Rs 1 Cr, house space for Kinnera Mogulaiah

Telangana government on Friday announced Rs 1 crore and house space in Hyderabad for Kinnera Mogulaiah on the occasion that the latter was named for the prestigious Padma Shri award.



Announcing the reward, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lauded Mogulaiah for conserving the Kinnera art form and directed MLA Guvvala Balaraju to coordinate with Mogulaiah on the government's announcement and make necessary arrangements.



K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government has already recognized the Kinnera art and is also offering honorarium to Mogulaiah. He added that the government will respect and protect the artists while reviving the arts of Telangana.



Minister V Srinivas Goud, Mallareddy, MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy were present.



On January 25, Kinnera Mogulaiah from Avusala Kunta village in Nagarkurnool was announced with Padma Shri. Elated with the honour, Mogulaiah said that he is the only artist who can play the 12-step Kinnera, and intends to keep the art form alive by sharing his knowledge with others.



