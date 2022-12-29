Telangana govt. appoints Anjani Kumar as in-charge DGP of the state

IPS officer Anjani Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge DGP of Telangana amid current DGP Mahender Reddy will retire on 31st of this month. In this context, the government has issued orders appointing Anjani Kumar as the in-charge DGP who is continuing as ACB DG.

Meanwhile, DS Chauhan has been appointed as Rachakonda Police Commissioner. Mahesh Bhagwat, who is continuing as Rachakonda CP has been appointed as Additional DG of CID. Ravi Gupta has been appointed as DG ACB and has been given additional responsibilities as DG Vigilance.

Jitender has been appointed as DG of Home Department and Sanjay Kumar Jain as Additional DG of Law and Order.