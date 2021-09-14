Telangana govt. approaches Supreme Court on Ganesh immersion

A petition was filed by the Telangana government in Supreme Court challenging the high court's order on restriction of POP Ganesh idols' immersion in the Hussain Sagar. The matter will be heard tomorrow.



The high court bench comprising of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar imposed ban on the immersion of POP Ganesh idols in the Hussain Sagar after the petition filed by the advocate Mamidi Venumadhav. The HC further said that POP idols should be immersed in the 25 artificial ponds developed by the HMDA.

The idols designed without artificial colours are allowed to be immersed in the Hussain Sagar, the high court observed. If further directed to restrict the immersion procession on the tank bund and allowed the immersion procession from PV Marg, Necklace Road and Sanjeevaiah Park. Even after, the government urged the high court to modify its verdict, the high court denied following which the government approached Supreme court.