Telangana govt. assures job, house to Boda Sunil Naik's family

Telangana government assured a house and a government job to the kin of Boda Sunil Naik who committed suicide a week ago and died on Friday while undergoing treatment. His last rites were held on Saturday in Tejavath Ramsingh tanda of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district.

In a selfie video shot by him while committing suicide, Naik stated that the government he resorted to the extreme step as the government was not issuing notifications to fill up vacancies in government jobs.

On Friday, villagers and family members obstructed the ambulance carrying Naik's body on the outskirts of the village. However, after minister Satyavati Rathod and district RDO Komuraiah pacified them and assured a job, Rs 5 lakh and double bedroom house to Naik's family. The family members then allowed his body to be brought to them.

Naik's funeral was held amid tight security and the police did not allow outsiders, especially political leaders.