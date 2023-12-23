Telangana govt. contemplates to hold Prajavani at village level from December 28

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has made an important decision to bring administration to the village level. A new program will be launched to address the problems faced by the people. This program will involve a ten-day public governance initiative from the 28th of this month to the 6th of January.

A special mechanism, led by the District Collector, will conduct meetings at the village level to directly listen to and resolve the issues faced by the people. CM Revanth Reddy will discuss this program in the upcoming collectors' conference on the 24th of this month.

The government's objective is to ensure that the problems of the village and mandal residents are effectively resolved. It is understood that the government aims to find permanent solutions to issues related to education, medicine, and land at the village level. The initial ten-day period will witness a large-scale organization of public governance activities in the villages.

This initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of the people and ensuring their voices are heard. By bringing governance closer to the people, it is expected that the issues faced by the villagers will be resolved more effectively.