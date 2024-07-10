Telangana Govt. decides to begin loan waive process in a week, guidelines to be released

The Telangana government has announced good news for farmers, with plans to waive off loans starting next week. A total of Rs 9 crores has been allocated to the agriculture department for this purpose, with preparations being made to waive off the remaining debts as well. The government aims to complete the loan waiver process by August 15.

In order to meet the Rs. 32,000 crores needed for the loan waiver of all farmers, the finance department is exploring revenue streams and considering new loans. It has been decided that lawyers, government employees, and engineers will be exempt from the loan waiver.

In addition to the loan waiver, the government is also focusing on Rythu Bharosa. Discussions will be held today to determine whether farmers with five or ten-acre lands should be included in the scheme. District-wise workshops on farmer assurance will be conducted to gather feedback, which will then be submitted to the government by collectors.

A ministerial sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa has been formed, with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the chairman and ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Sridhar Babu as members