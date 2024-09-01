Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Schools tomorrow amid rain alert

In response to the severe weather conditions brought on by the depression, which has recently crossed the coast of Telangana, the state government has announced a holiday for all public and private educational institutions tomorrow, September 2. The decision comes as the Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains and potential flooding across various districts in the state in the next 24 hours.

Minister Ponguleti, addressing the press, stated that the decision to close schools was made with the safety of students in mind. He emphasized the need for government personnel to remain vigilant, declaring that all leaves for government employees would be cancelled, and both officers and ministers would be required to be on duty 24 hours a day.

The minister warned citizens to exercise caution, noting that many roads are currently flooded and advising against attempting to cross any flooded areas. He urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, prioritizing public safety amid the inclement weather.

As rainfall continues, concerns about flooding and traveling conditions grow, prompting authorities to prepare for possible emergency response efforts in the coming days.