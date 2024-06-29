Telangana Govt. Extends Deadline for Kaleswaram Project Inquiry Commission by 2 Months

The deadline for the Kaleswaram Project Inquiry Commission has been extended by the Telangana Government for another two months. The decision comes as the initial deadline of the inquiry commission is set to end tomorrow. Due to the parliamentary elections, the inquiry was not completed within the stipulated 100 days.

The Telangana government has granted an extension until August 31 to allow the commission to thoroughly investigate the Kaleswaram Project. The extension will provide the necessary time for the commission to complete its inquiry and submit its report.

The Kaleswaram Project, a crucial irrigation project in Telangana, has been the subject of scrutiny and controversy. The inquiry commission has been tasked with investigating various aspects of the project to ensure transparency and accountability.