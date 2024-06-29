Live
- ‘Bachhala Malli’ team plans a b’day surprise for Allari Naresh
- Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram, incident caught on CCTV
- Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan condoles death of Congress veteran leader D Srinivas
- ‘Double Ismart’ to start musical promotions; first single ‘Steppa Maar’ promo out
- Tamannah’s ‘Odela 2’ begins key schedule in Hyderabad
- Uncertainty looms over 19 new Raj districts formed during Ashok Gehlot's tenure
- Are you aware of the ITR filing last date, FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25)?
- IMD forecasts heavy rains in northwest India in next 5 days
- Over 1100 devotees perform Amarnath Yatra on first day
- IBM, Gujarat govt sign MoU to establish 'AI Cluster' in GIFT City
Just In
Telangana Govt. Extends Deadline for Kaleswaram Project Inquiry Commission by 2 Months
The deadline for the Kaleswaram Project Inquiry Commission has been extended by the Telangana Government for another two months.
The deadline for the Kaleswaram Project Inquiry Commission has been extended by the Telangana Government for another two months. The decision comes as the initial deadline of the inquiry commission is set to end tomorrow. Due to the parliamentary elections, the inquiry was not completed within the stipulated 100 days.
The Telangana government has granted an extension until August 31 to allow the commission to thoroughly investigate the Kaleswaram Project. The extension will provide the necessary time for the commission to complete its inquiry and submit its report.
The Kaleswaram Project, a crucial irrigation project in Telangana, has been the subject of scrutiny and controversy. The inquiry commission has been tasked with investigating various aspects of the project to ensure transparency and accountability.