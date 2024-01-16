Telangana govt. gears up for Budget 2024-25, to conduct reviews dept. wise

The Telangana state government has begun the process of preparing the budget for the upcoming financial year (2024-25) and the finance department has requested proposals from all departments in line with the government's priorities.

It has been reported that the departments have given special importance to the implementation of the six guarantees promised before the elections in their proposals.

The finance department will conduct special meetings with all the departments to discuss the budget proposals. These meetings will commence on the 18th of this month under the auspices of Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti VikrLok Sabha electionsamarka with two departments being addressed per day.

During these meetings, the allocation of funds for the implementation of election promises, including the guarantees, will be discussed. Special attention will also be given to job appointments. It is unclear at this time whether the state government will opt for an interim budget or present a full budget, especially considering the central government's introduction of the Vote-on-Account budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.