Telangana govt. gears up to implement dalit bandhu in all constituencies

Telangana government has geared up to implement dalit bandhu in all constituencies by March 2022. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday along with other higher officials held a meeting at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad. SC welfare minister Koppula Eshwar also attended the meeting from Karimnagar collectorate.



On the occasion, the CS directed all the collectors to ensure the programme is implemented in all 118 constituencies in the state. He instructed them to select at least 100 beneficiaries taking each family as a unit for each constituency. By the end of March, the collectors were asked to ensure 100 beneficiaries are benefitting from the scheme in each constituency.

To select the beneficiaries, the collectors were told to take the help of local MLAs and sent the list to district in charge ministers for approval. "Without any linkage to bank, the beneficiary will be provided with Rs 10 lakh. Of the Rs 10 lakh granted to the beneficiary, Rs 10,000 should be taken as a special dalit protection fund," the CS said.

During the current financial year, around Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated for the implementation of scheme in 118 constituencies. Of the amount, Rs 100 crore has already been released, the CS added.

Dalit Bandhu had been launched by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Vasalamarri and the programme is being implemented successfully in Huzurabad constituency and four mandals. Chinthakani in Khammam, Tirumalagiri in Suryapet, Charagonda in Nagarkurnool and Nizamsagar in Kamareddy.