Telangana Govt gives three months relief to property tax payers in all ULBs

Hyderabad: Giving relief to people, the State government has extended time for paying the property tax for three months without any additional penalty in all the urban local bodies including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department issued a circular on Wednesday asking the commissioners in all the Municipalities and Corporations to extend the time for payment of property tax. The commissioners are authorised to extend the period for payment of property tax and arrears dues pertaining to the financial year 2019-20 if any, for a period of three months beyond the Financial Year 2019-2020 up to June 30 with no additional penalty for the extended period in all the urban local bodies in Telangana.

Government took this decision in view of the lockdown due to Covid-19 and also in relaxation of Section 100 (2) of TS Municipalities Act, 2019.

The GHMC Commissioner has also been authorised to extend the period for payment of the property tax and arrear dues since the lockdown is being implemented in the State.