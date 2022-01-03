Telangana govt. has no plans to impose lockdown: Dr G Srinivas Rao

Telangana lockdown: Telangana government has no plans to impose lockdown or night curfew in the state, said public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao.



Dr G Srinivas Rao responded to rumours doing rounds on social media platforms which claimed that lockdowns and other restrictions will be imposed in the state. In a release, Rao clarified that there will be no lockdown in the state.

He further urged the people not to believe false news, being circulated on social media. The health director also warned of strict action under provisions of epidemics act if such false news is circulated on social media.

The rumours of lockdown are being spread on social media in the view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.