Telangana govt. hikes Junior Panchayat Secretaries salary, employees demands for regular pay scale

The Telangana state government has taken a couple of decisions regarding Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS). The government has decided to increase the current consolidated salary of Rs 15,000 per month for JPS to Rs. 28,719. However, the TRS government has extended the three-year contract period, previously considered as a probationary period, to four years.



Panchayati Raj Secretary M Raghunandan Rao (FAC) said in the order that these decisions would come into effect from the 1st of this month. The notification said that JPSs selected in the examination conducted for the recruitment of 9,355 Panchayat Secretary posts on August 31, 2018, will have a three-year contract period, which will now be extended to four years.



Meanwhile, Venkat Nimmala Gowd, president of the JPS Association, and Saida Reddy, president of the Working Committee, demanded the immediate withdrawal of the GO given by the government to increase the remuneration and contract period of the JPS. He also said that they are ready for mass resignations if the government did not reverse the decision and said that the future course of action will be announced on Tuesday.



On the other hand, the Telangana Panchayat Working Committee welcomed the pay hike for the JPS and opposed the extension of the agreement period to four years. Union leaders P. Madhusudan Reddy and A. Ramesh said that there was no reason for the government to remain silent now, we will fight against the decision.