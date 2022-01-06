Telangana govt increases performance based incentives for ASHA workers

The Telangana government increased performance based incentive for all the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers in Telangana by 30 percent.



In theGovernment Order, the State government granted permission to increase performance based incentive from existing Rs. 7, 500 to Rs. 9, 750 to all the ASHA workers, who work under the CH&FW and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) Telangana at the rate of 30 percent on the maximum limit of incentive.

The enhanced monthly performance based incentive will be paid with effect from June 1, 2021.

The enhancement of monthly performance based incentive shall be applicable for all ASHA workers engaged with prior permission of the Government, Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, SAM Rizvi in the Government Order said.