Telangana govt likely to move Supreme Court on BC reservations

The Telangana state government has announced its intention to challenge the recent decision by the High Court which stayed Government Order (GO) 9 concerning Backward Class (BC) reservations. The government plans to approach the Supreme Court on Monday to seek redress.

Following a thorough review of the High Court’s ruling, officials have opted to engage senior counsel to present their arguments. Notably, legal experts in the field of reservations, such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Siddhartha Dave, are expected to represent the government in this matter.

The High Court’s decision has placed a stay on GO 9, as well as on GO 41 and GO 42, citing non-compliance with the so-called "triple test" required for reservations. The court noted precedents from previous Supreme Court rulings which established that exceeding a 50 per cent cap on reservations is unconstitutional. In light of this, the petitioners have been given two weeks to file a counter, while the government has four weeks to respond. The next hearing is scheduled for December 3.

The High Court's order has been formally published, detailing its objections to the implementation of the challenged reservations.