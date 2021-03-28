Telangana govt. mandates wearing of masks, warns of imprisonment

Telangana government ordered the citizens to strictly wear a mask while stepping out of home in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state. It also warned to strict punishment even the imprisonment if found those violating the norms.



The orders were issued by the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday. "Wearing masks is one of the most important interventions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The mask should be made mandate while stepping into public places, workspaces and public means of transport across the state," the orders said.

"Violating the orders shall attract prosecution under section 51 and 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," it added.

The government further directed all the district collectors, magistrates, commissioner and superintendents of police to keep an eye besides imposing restrictions on public gatherings, congregations, rallies and more during the upcoming religious events.

Another order released by the Chief Secretary said, "Religious congregations pose a severe threat of spread of coronavirus infection. Hence, public celebrations/observations will not be allowed for Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanthi, Good Friday and Ramzan, till April 30," the orders said.