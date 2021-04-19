Telangana govt. mulls vaccination for above 25 years

Telangana minister Eatala Rajender has appealed to the centre to provide COVID-19 vaccination for the people above 25 years.

Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that he spoke to Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan and urged him to include youngsters above 25 years eligible in the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria.

"People above 25 years form the largest group of COVID-19 infections and it is our responsibility to vaccinate them. We are hoping the Centre takes a positive decision on the same," he said.

On shortage of Covid vaccines in Telangana, Rajender said that by Sunday evening or Monday, about 2.7 lakh vaccine doses will reach the state.

"The vaccine procurement and distribution is under the control of the Centre from the beginning and it is up to them to ensure all States receive their share of vaccines in a timely manner. We have the ability to vaccinate 10 lakh persons per day and have urged the centre to increase our vaccine share," he said.