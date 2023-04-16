Telangana govt policies left GHMC gasping for funds, flays Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that the State government's policies have left the GHMC impoverished.

Addressing after inaugurating several development works in the Gudimalkapur division on Saturday, he said, the residential colonies are lacking basic amenities, and due to the negligence of the State government the slum dwellers are suffering because of poor roads and erratic drinking water supply.

The State government boasts about making Hyderabad a global city. However, residential colonies and slums in the city lack even the basic amenities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which once had bank deposits in its name but has been pushed into debt.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for the VDCC road and a water pipeline in the Shadnagar Colony of Gudumalkapur division of Nampally Assembly segments with an estimated cost of Rs 90 lakh.

He said that the State government receives higher revenue receipts from Hyderabad City. However, it is not spending to improve the civic amenities in the slums and the residential colonies.

Recently, 700 contractors had to stage a protest before the GHMC office for non-payment of bills. The situation of roads in Hitech City, Old City and residential colonies is worse. "A good-looking main road is not enough. Every colony should have civic amenities," he added.

The Secundrabad MP alleged that the ruling party leaders are failing to spend funds in the colonies.

Kishan Reddy assured he will focus on the development works as well as addressing the problems faced by the people of the Secundrabad parliamentary constituency.

As the people's representative, he said, he is working to address and resolve their problems. As part of the same, the MPLADS funds are being spent on adding additional facilities in all the primary health centres under the Secundrabad parliamentary constituency. Similarly, the construction of community halls and drinking water facility were the other works that have been taken up.

Kishan Reddy said that steps will be taken for installing light and sound systems at Charminar and Golkonda Fort. He added that development of Arts College and Osmania University into a tourism spot is on the cards.