Telangana govt ready to repair Medigadda barrage in Kaleswaram project

Hyderabad: Officials are ready to repair Medigadda barrage in Kaleswaram project. For this, the water in the barrage is being emptied. On October 21, the collapse of pillar number 20 of the seventh block of Medigadda barrage created a sensation. Apart from this, six more pillars were also damaged. Recently, the Central Dam Safety Authority, which inspected the Medigadda barrage, submitted a report to the Centre saying that it collapsed due to the failure of the engineers and the design defect.

All Kaleswaram barrages including Medigadda are in danger and asked not to store water. In this background, the gates of Medigadda (Lakshmi) and Annaram (Saraswati) barrages have already been lifted and water has been released. Recently, the gates of Sundilla (Parvati) barrage are being lifted and the water is being released downstream. As a result, 23 TMC of water that irrigates nearly 2 lakh acres has gone into the sea. The dam will be repaired after it is completely emptied.