Telangana govt. releases list of public holidays for 2022

The Telangana government on Friday released the list of public holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act. The list also contains general holidays and optional holidays to be observed in the year 2022.

According to the list, there will be around 23 public holidays, 28 general holidays for government offices along with five optional holidays besides public holidays for occasions/festivals.

Further, all the State government offices will be closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in all the months , except the Second Saturday (12.02.2022) in the month of February, 2022 which will be a working day instead of public holiday declared on January 1, 2022.

The holidays for Idu'l Fitar, Idu'l Azha, Muharram and Id-e-Milad will be announced in advance prior to holiday as per the moon sight.