Telangana Govt Screening Gandhi Film to Inspire Children About Nation's Struggle for Freedom

On Wednesday, a top official has stated that, officials working in other states are keenly interested in the Telangana Govt initiative of Screening Richard Attenborough's film Gandhi for lakhs of school children as a part of celebrating 75 years of independence.



These officials are also enquiring as to how the state government is screening the film on such a large scale, in 552 cinema halls to enable 22 lakh school children to watch the film, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated.

The Chief Secretary interacted with the children who came to watch the movie at a mall in the city. He suggested to children writing a comprehensive article on the impact of the film on them. He further added that screening can be extended if essential.

The idea behind the same is that school going child must get inspiration about the nation's struggle for freedom.