Telangana govt. spending Rs 6,000 Cr for water supply in Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is spending around Rs 6,000 crore for supply of drinking water to the areas in outskirts of Hyderabad. The minister on Monday laid a foundation stone for the water supply works under phase-2 of ORR at Alkapuri township in Manikonda.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the the project which was taken up at a cost of Rs 587 crore will provide water to villages, colonies, gated communities under ORR limits.

"All the municipalities around Hyderabad have been included in the city and the villages under Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits are also part of the city. All the villages included in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are being supplied water. For the water supply in the city outskirts, Rs 6,000 crore is being spent. The Chief Minister is planning to fill Gandipet lake with Kondapochamma Sagar water," the minister said.

With the project, new water connections will be provided people in Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, Rajendranagar, Quthbullapur, Patancheru constituencies. Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP Ranjith Reddy and MLA Prakash Goud were present.