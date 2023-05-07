Telangana govt. starts help for the return of stranded students in Manipur

Manipur has been reeling ever since a rally led by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) turned violent. The government has already suspended internet services for 5 days. On the other hand, the government has also deployed paramilitary forces to prevent violent incidents in the state. Also, the governor ordered to shoot if seen to stop riots and clashes. An alarming situation has arisen in Manipur where it is not known what will happen in this order.



Meanwhile, in the wake of violent incidents in Manipur, students of Telangana are also struggling. Telangana students are continuing their education in many educational institutions including Imphal NEET. In the current tense situation in Manipur, all the students have to be confined to their rooms and are having trouble finding food to eat. As a result, parents are worried about their children's condition.



Against this backdrop, the government has taken a decision to bring Telangana students stuck in Manipur. In Manipur, 250 students from Telangana will be flown to the state. Arrangements have been made to take a special flight from Imphal to Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. To this extent Telangana CS Shanti Kumari spoke to Manipur CS.

