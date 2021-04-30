Telangana govt. to deliver vaccines using drones soon

Telangana government will soon deliver vaccines using drones as the ministry for civil aviation accorded permission for conducting experimental delivery within the visual line of sight range.

However, it is not known which vaccine will be included in this experimental delivery.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a tweet said that it has granted conditional exemption to the Telangana government from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 for conducting experimental delivery of vaccines using drones within the visual line of sight (VLOS) range.





MoCA gives conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to Govt of Telangana for conducting experimental delivery of vaccines using drones within Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) range. pic.twitter.com/ivJqkK6ink — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 30, 2021

The ministry further said that the exemption will be valid for a period of one year or until further orders.

On April 22, the ministry had given permission to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver coronavirus vaccine.